WATCH: CNN Technical Glitch Catches Anchor Casually Putting on Lipstick, Unaware That She’s On the Air

A control room snafu on Saturday’s edition of CNN’s Newsroom resulted in a candid moment with anchor Fredricka Whitfield on screen but unaware for about 14 seconds.

The show was returning from a break and after a promo for W. Kamau Bell‘s United Shades of America, the show returned with the camera on Whitfield rather than Christi Paul, and without audio.

Whitfield, unaware she was on camera, was casually putting on lipstick and preparing for the next segment. In all, the moment lasts about 14 seconds.

It seems like the control room was having a few issues throughout the broadcast. Right before that break, there was a delayed outro that didn’t come across as intentional.

But obviously it was Whitfield’s continuously professional onscreen presence even when not realizing she’s on camera that stole the glitch show.

