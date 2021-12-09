WATCH: CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Crack Up When Guest Surprises Them Wearing Face Mask Printed With Their Photo

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stressful time for millions of Americans, but the ongoing approval of multiple vaccine options, including Thursday’s news that the Pfizer booster shot was now approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, has brought hope. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell had another reason for smiles, when one of their guests surprised them by donning a face mask printed with a photo of the CNN Newsroom hosting pair.

Dr. Ali Khan, professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health, was on CNN to discuss the latest news about the Pfizer boosters and the Omicron variant, and closed his remarks by emphasizing the importance of getting vaccinated, along with other precautionary measures like testing, quarantining, and social distancing.

“If you put all of those strategies together, we have what it takes to go to the post-pandemic phase of this epidemic,” said Khan.

“All right. Dr. Ali Khan, thank you, sir,” said Blackwell.

“I’ve got a message for you,” Khan said. “Obviously, get vaccinated and mask on!”

He then pulled up a mask that was printed with a photo of Blackwell and Camerota in the newsroom, as the two hosts immediately cracked up laughing.

“No — no way!” said Camerota. “That’s a beauty.”

“That’s fantastic,” Blackwell chuckled.

“That was worth the wait,” Camerota added, as laughter could be heard elsewhere in the newsroom.

“I feel like you’ve got to send us a couple of those, Dr. Khan,” said Blackwell, before leaning over to Camerota and asking her if she had just snorted.

The two joked about wearing the masks around town and sending them as gifts. “I think we’ve just found our Christmas card,” quipped Camerota.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

