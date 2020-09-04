Watch CNN’s Brian Stelter Attempt to Warn Against an Early Coronavirus Vaccine as Cartoon Anchors Make Out — Loudly

CNN’s Brian Stelter attempted to warn against the Trump administration’s push to find an early coronavirus vaccine as the cartoon anchors of Stephen Colbert’s political satire Tooning Out The News engaged in quite the make-out session.

“We’ve called President Trump a moron, sexual predator, and even accused him of trying to shoot Jonbenét Ramsey and accidentally hitting the challenger, but even though he’s done all that and worse, we have forgiven him after reading this: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has notified public health officials in all 50 states and five large cities to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine,” said cartoon anchor James Smartwood, quoting a New York Times article.

Smartwood then exclaimed that he can finally engage in close physical contact with other people, adding, “in other words, it’s make out time!”

The anchor asked Stelter to weigh in on the potential vaccine, prompting the CNN host to urge viewers to be skeptical of a treatment that comes too early. Stelter was explaining the possible dangers of an early vaccine when the cartoon anchors began kissing very loudly in the background, forcing him to speak over their make-out session.

“I think it’s going to cause a lot of worry and a lot of angst,” Stelter said, fighting for airtime. “Understandably people are going to be skeptical, as they should be, and skepticism is the last thing we want when it comes to science and evidence-based vaccine research.”

“Interesting,” Smartwood said as he came up for air.

Smartwood then added that he didn’t read far enough into the article, noting that the push for an early vaccine is actually heightening concerns that the administration is rushing a treatment before Election Day on November 3.

Watch above, via CBS All Access.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]