CNN anchor Brianna Keilar and correspondent Stephanie Elam were momentarily overcome while talking about the emotional toll of covering mass shootings like the Boulder, Colorado killings, whose frequency make it almost difficult to keep track of them.

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN Newsroom With Brianna Keilar, Elam joined Keilar to discuss the mass shooting minutes after President Joe Biden finished giving remarks on the subject in which he made a renewed call for gun control.

Elam’s voice began to crack as she talked about one of the victims, 25 year-old Rikki Olds, who was among the ten people killed in Monday’s massacre at a King Soopers grocery store.

“She was 25 years old, and her uncle, Bobby Olds, letting us know about her,” Elam said, and relayed some of her uncle’s words.

“What he says, (she) was a strong independent young woman, raised by her grandparents, she was a manager at this grocery store, the King Soopers there where she works, and was really an energetic and charismatic person, according to him,” Elam said.

Emotion crept into Elam’s voice as she went on to say “He also said, and this is a quote, ‘She was a shining light in this dark world,’ so Rikki Olds, one of the young people that we know about now, losing her life when all she was doing that day, Brianna, was going to work and performing her job, people at 2:30 in the afternoon picking up a few things, just supposed to be a normal day that they could get back their lives, and now they’re gone.”

“You know, Stephanie, as I’m hearing you report this, I just wonder,” Keilar said, her voice cracking as well, “can you count how many times you’ve covered a story like this? Have you lost count?”

“I don’t know anymore. And it makes me sad,” Elam said. “It makes me sad to even sit here and think about that, Brianna, that there’s been so many times that we have had to go out and cover these stories and talk to people who are devastated, their lives will never be the same because of this, and they’re still in shock and you think about them, and sometimes it happened close to where you’ve grown up so you can think about it in that way, and other times it happens far away, but it’s still the same.”

“The root of it, the pain of it still raw and it’s real, and I can feel it every single time, and I think about these people often, and my heart bleeds for them too, that they’re having to deal with this today because I’m sure they can’t even take it all in at this point,” Elam said.

“Yeah, it’s, you lose count, you don’t forget it. But somehow it just, it’s so much,” Keilar said.

Watch above via CNN.

