CNN anchor Brianna Keilar chided a guest on her program for derisively comparing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to a “little girl.”

During a discussion about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in the 1 p.m. hour Thursday, Keilar took exception to a comment from Sophia Nelson, former House GOP investigative committee counsel. Nelson criticized the House leader for shirking his responsibilities by not meting out discipline to the Georgia representative.

“The spin here Kevin McCarthy started last night when he ran away like a little girl from his duties,” Nelson said. “And I probably shouldn’t have just said that. I’m going to get in trouble.”

Indeed, Keilar promptly called out her guest.

“Don’t disparage little girls,” Keilar said. “Do not disparage little girls.”

“Right,” Keilar’s colleague, Gloria Borger added.

Nelson didn’t hesitate in agreeing with Keilar that she had misspoken.

“You’re right,” Nelson said. “”I take that back. And I love little girls.”

Keilar smiled in acknowledgment of Nelson’s walk back, seeming to appreciate her instant retraction.

Watch above, via CNN.

