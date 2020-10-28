CNN’s Brianna Keilar excoriated President Donald Trump for his recent comments and tweets regarding suburban women, slamming him for what she characterized as “outdated’ and “chauvinistic” views and a “tone deaf” level of nostalgia for 1950s sitcoms.

“Nostalgia, most everyone loves it but not everyone lives it quite like President Trump,” said Keilar as she launched a seven-minute rant against Trump’s “tone-deaf pleas to suburban women” and for running for re-election in 2020, but “living in 1950, back when Father Knew Best,” a reference to the classic sitcom.

Keilar played a clip from Trump’s Michigan rally on Tuesday, in which he asked suburban women to vote for him because he would put their “husbands back to work.”

“He seems to miss that, decades ago, women joined the workforce en masse,” said Keilar, noting that the current economic downturn was hurting women more than men, and criticizing his “outdated” views, such as when he referred to suburban women as “housewives” in a tweet.

Keilar next pulled up a clip from an interview Trump gave in 1994, in which he was highly critical of the idea of a wife working outside of the home.

“I think putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing,” Trump said in the video, adding that if he came home and dinner was not ready, “I go through the roof.”

Keilar listed off several other examples of Trump voicing a preference for a “1950s worldview,” including references to The Donna Reed Show, Gone With the Wind, Bob Hope, and Trump’s criticism of South Korean film Parasite winning “Best Picture” at the Oscars.

She also slammed him for being someone who “denies systemic racism exists” and “touts Confederate symbols.”

“His version of exercise is golfing with a cart,” she quipped.

“His nostalgia for the ’50s is obstructing his understanding of the present-day suburbs,” Keilar concluded. “It’s 2020. Lassie is not coming to save us and June Cleaver is not waiting at home with meatloaf.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]