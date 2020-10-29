Chris Cuomo has been a very vocal critic of President Donald Trump, but at the end of Thursday’s episode of Cuomo Prime Time, the CNN host took the unusual step of urging the president’s supporters to get out to the polls and vote for him – but to wear a mask and not “make yourself sick to make a point.”

Speaking directly to Trump supporters in the show’s final segment, Cuomo said that the idea of “fighting with each other of the reality of the pandemic is literally, just the worst thing we can be doing.”

Cuomo said that it would be “hypocrisy” for him to not say this to Trump voters, and then encouraged them to exercise their right to vote, and get out and cast their ballots for him.

“OK? Wear the mask and vote for Trump,” Cuomo said. “Please, do not make yourself sick to make a point. We are not rounding the corner. It is not going away. The spikes aren’t gone. Those are all lies.”

As the latest daily update of the Covid Tracking Project from Thursday showed, the seven-day average of daily cases hit a new record high of 76,302, while hospitalizations and deaths are noticeably rising as well, but at a slower rate.

“Check any source you want — I know state TV is telling you something different,” said Cuomo, referring to recent Fox News reports that had criticized him for being spotted for not wearing a mask while out running. Cuomo running alone outside is obviously a much different risk level than Trump’s mostly maskless crowded rallies for transmitting the airborne coronavirus, but Cuomo did acknowledge the criticism as a fair point of discussion earlier in his program.

“That’s on their conscience. This is on mine,” he said. “If it matters to find out…if I wear a mask when I run, it’s more important to tell you that masks matter. And I’m going to do it every chance I can because everybody’s conscience should be clear. Trump, Biden — the pandemic wins either way unless we do something about it.”

