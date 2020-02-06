WATCH: CNN’s David Culver Details His Own Two-Week Coronavirus Quarantine in Fascinating Report

Each day the world hears about not just the status of the coronavirus outbreak, but news reports of people, from entire cruise ships to individuals, being held in quarantine as part of the effort to contain it.

In China, CNN’s David Culver and his team were on the ground, and went in to Wuhan as the whole thing began and eventually, they ended up quarantined.

In a report that aired on Thursday, Culver chronicled those two weeks, with video from their shared space as well as gripping footage from the outbreak zone.

It’s really a unique piece of reporting and a rare look from inside the outbreak, looking out.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]