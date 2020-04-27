CNN’s Don Lemon had a very, very exasperated reaction to President Donald Trump’s most recent Twitter flurry in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As Lemon anchored CNN on Sunday night, he took notice of how the president spent the latter hours of the day raging at The New York Times, Fox News and a whole bunch of his other foes.

Lemon boiled this down as the president going “me, me, me, me, me,” but he was especially irritated by the widely-mocked tweets where Trump complained about reporters winning “Noble Prizes,” apparently confusing the Nobel prize for the Pulitzer prize.

Trump responded to the mockery by accusing reporters of failing to pick up on his “sarcasm,” but Lemon groaned and made it clear he wasn’t having it on his show.

“Doesn’t even know the difference between ‘noble’ and ‘nobel.’ And reporters don’t really get Nobel prizes. Stable genius? How much longer is this going to go on?’

Well if Lemon wants a serious answer for that, its 190 days until November 3rd, so that’s one day where the fate of Trump’s presidency will be decided.

Watch above, via CNN.

