CNN’s Hadas Gold was preparing to give a live report from Ashkelon, Israel, and moments before going live, sirens began to blare, alerting residents of the town near the Gaza Strip that there was an immediate threat of incoming rockets. Golds’ crew was rolling and capture the rather stunning moment of the CNN reporter and others rushing to a nearby bomb shelter for safety.

New Day anchor John Berman set up the clip for viewers saying, “Hadas Gold and her team were not far from Gaza, which is a place that is frequently targeted by rocket attacks. They were preparing for a live shot,” before airing the video and audio of the moment.

Viewers then saw the clip above in which Gold was preparing for the shot when sirens could be heard. “We have sirens. Let’s go. Let’s go,” Gold said before collecting her off-camera things and encouraging her crew. “Let’s move. Let’s move. Let’s move,” and “Go, go, go, go!”

The moment put in stark relief how reporters in real areas of conflict are literally putting their lives at risk to report on the ongoing and recently escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, the bombing and retaliation of which have led to dozens of deaths, several which are reportedly children,

