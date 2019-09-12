Jeffrey Toobin ran to Andrew McCabe’s defense as CNN addressed the news that Federal prosecutors are recommending charges against the former deputy FBI director

McCabe, who recently signed on with CNN as a network contributor, has been making an effort to convince the DOJ that he should not be prosecuted for giving false statements statements to investigators about how he spoke to journalists about investigations into Hillary Clinton. A Justice Department inspector general report previously determined that McCabe “lacked candor” on this matter, and while McCabe has disputed that characterization, his legal team has been informed that their appeal has been shot down.

During a discussion about this news, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin immediately acknowledged McCabe as a network contributor. Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz projected that McCabe will now face charges for his false statements. Toobin reacted by gushing over McCabe and calling him “a colleague and friend to many of us who work here.”

“This is an extremely unusual prosecution. Andy McCabe had the right to speak to reporters. That is beyond dispute. As deputy director of the FBI, he had the right to speak to reporters. He has an impeccable record, one of the most honored and successful FBI agents of his generation.”

Toobin went on to say it’s “difficult to understand” where McCabe lied — while continuing to insist that McCabe had the right to talk to reporters.

“You never have the right to lie to an inspector general,” Toobin eventually acknowledged. “If you lie, it’s a crime, but lying to an inspector general is rarely prosecuted. Lying in these very esoteric circumstances where – it’s about this conversation, that conversation – is rare. It looks like he’s going to be indicted, but you know, good luck to the government proving this case.”

Watch above, via CNN.

