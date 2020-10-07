comScore

WATCH: CNN’s Joe Johns Fights Off a Raccoon Just Seconds Before Going Live at White House

By Colby HallOct 7th, 2020, 9:42 am

CNN White House reporter Joe Johns fought back a White House raccoon just seconds before going live to report for CNN’s New Day, in a video revealed by anchor Alisyn Camerota via Twitter.

Camerota tweeted the off-air footage praising Johns for being a “consummate professional” and describing Johns fending off a “raccoon attack” just seconds before a live shot.  In the video, Johns appears to be equally alarmed and in command of the face-off with the rogue raccoon, and at one point, throws what looks to be an apple box at the musteloid.Check it out:

The White House has had a recent spate of issues. Mice have been seen in the press briefing room, and the potentially deadly contagion Covid-19 has led to at least three dozen infection over the past week of White House staffers, members of the press, and presidential advisers.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: