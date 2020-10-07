WATCH: CNN’s Joe Johns Fights Off a Raccoon Just Seconds Before Going Live at White House

CNN White House reporter Joe Johns fought back a White House raccoon just seconds before going live to report for CNN’s New Day, in a video revealed by anchor Alisyn Camerota via Twitter.

Camerota tweeted the off-air footage praising Johns for being a “consummate professional” and describing Johns fending off a “raccoon attack” just seconds before a live shot. In the video, Johns appears to be equally alarmed and in command of the face-off with the rogue raccoon, and at one point, throws what looks to be an apple box at the musteloid.Check it out:

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 7, 2020

The White House has had a recent spate of issues. Mice have been seen in the press briefing room, and the potentially deadly contagion Covid-19 has led to at least three dozen infection over the past week of White House staffers, members of the press, and presidential advisers.

