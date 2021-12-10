WATCH: CNN’s John Avlon Taunts Trump as ‘The Jussie Smollett of American Politics’

CNN analyst John Avlon condemned actor Jussie Smollett, and connected the hate crime hoax with “The Big Lie” that former President Donald Trump used to incite the Capitol insurrection.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Avlon offered one of his “Reality Check” commentaries, this time on Smollett’s conviction on five counts for staging a hate crime.

Avlon began by declaring “A hate crime hoax is a loathsome thing, and that’s what TV actor Jussie Smollett did,” then ran through some of the details of that hoax.

“Almost as sick as that, throughout his trial, Splott continued to insist that he was telling the truth, as if repetition of the lie would somehow erase the overwhelming evidence and even the confessions of his accomplices,” Avlon said, and added that “it’s no surprise that many people took Smollett at his word attempting a hate crime hoax.”

He noted that “Many democratic politicians put out statements of support, but also pointed out that “even then-President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words in the wake of the alleged attack.”

Noting the media treatment of the hoax and its eventual revelation, Avlon said “Jussie Smollett’s repetition of a lie did not make it true. He apparently thought that by playing the victim, regardless of evidence, he could benefit from all the attention.”

That’s when he turned to Trump and the Jan. 6th riot:

It’s a strategy he might as well have learned from Donald Trump: when caught in a lie, double down. Lie more. Play the victim. Ignore the facts. Make excuses. Demonize the other side. And hope that the confusion muddies the waters enough to fool your supporters and avoid accountability. Didn’t work in Jussie Smollett case, in the trial, the truth came to light. But he’s an actor. Donald Trump was president of the United States. He should not be held to a lower standard. And yet he has so far totally avoided legal accountability for his hoax, defrauding the American people by continuing to lie about a free and fair election he lost, trying to intimidate election officials, and interfere in election results. Both crimes, by the way, inciting insurrection and sowing distrust in our democracy in the process. And of course, despite all the evidence, Donald Trump’s Big Lie continues to be amplified by right-wing media. In that sense. Donald Trump is the Jussie Smollett of American politics. We break this fever when we follow the facts without fear or favor, remembering that all lies stop where accountability starts. And that’s your Reality Check.

Watch above via CNN.

