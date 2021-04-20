CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said on air Tuesday she told Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, the jury had reached a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, in a conversation this afternoon.

Sidner said after she informed Floyd of the breaking news, he “took a deep breath” and said, “I think I know what they have decided.”

She made it clear there were certain parts of the conversation she would not share on air, but added, “He said for the rest of the country, this will be an historic decision in this case. But for the family, this is a personal — a personal — issue. An issue that is deeply, deeply, deeply personal for every single member of the Floyd family.”

Sidner continued:

“He also said something else about the fact that this case even came into the court, was even charged in the first place. He said this is what should be happening and should have been happening in cases like theirs, with other situations between police, and particularly police and African-Americans in this country. He said, you know, in his mind, when the police do something incorrect, when the police take a life, when they — it is not self-defense, when their lives were not at stake, in his mind, then, they should be treated like everyone else in this country, every other citizen.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]