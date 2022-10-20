WATCH: Colbert Comedy Show Prank Calls Herschel Walker To Report A Crime – And Actually Got Him On The Phone

Stephen Colbert’s Tooning Out the News gang lampooned Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker by calling him to report a crime — and actually got him on the phone!

Walker faced off with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a televised debate for the hotly-contested race Friday night, where he drew a flag from moderators when he pulled out a “prop” during an exchange about supporting the police — an honorary badge.

On Wednesday’s edition of Comedy Central’s Tooning Out the News, fictional anchor James Smartwood called Walker and, after identifying himself as “James Smartwood from Big News,” tried to report his laptop stolen.

Walker actually seemed eager to help, and did not give up much in the way of additional comic fodder:

[SMARTWOOD DIALS PHONE, HERSCHEL WALKER PICKS UP] HERSCHEL WALKER: Hello? JAMES SMARTWOOD: Mr. Walker, hey, this is James Smartwood from Big News. Do you have a second to chat? HERSCHEL WALKER: What paper are you with now? JAMES SMARTWOOD: It’s Big News. Basically, what I wanted to do is I wanted to report a crime. I left my window down in my car last night, someone stole my laptop out of the passenger seat, and so I’m just trying to figure out if there’s any way in your — as someone who’s a law enforcement person — if there’s any way you can take a look at it. HERSCHEL WALKER: Well, I’ll tell you what I’ll do is we’ll report your thing, and all that and stuff. That’ll be great. What we’ll do is, you got a number I can call? JAMES SMARTWOOD: Uh, yeah. Sure, one second it’s: HERSCHEL WALKER: Wait wait wait, let me get paper. JAMES SMARTWOOD: Sure, now I mean, if it is something you could take care of, is it something where you could go down there and kinda get some fingerprints, check out the security cameras and all that? HERSCHEL WALKER: You said, ? JAMES SMARTWOOD: Mm-hmm HERSCHEL WALKER: Okay. JAMES SMARTWOOD: HERSCHEL WALKER: JAMES / HERSCHEL: JAMES SMARTWOOD: But the, ya know I’m just trying, the main thing though is that I wanna get to this laptop. Is there any chance you can hop in the squad car, you know, flick on the sirens, come down here or, maybe like go undercover or something? HERSCHEL WALKER: Uh, what can you do, can you do anything? JAMES SMARTWOOD: No, I mean, I’m not, I’m not actually — you know I don’t have the authority. HERSCHEL WALKER: Let me call you then at this number. JAMES SMARTWOOD: That sounds great. Alright, thank you, sir. (TO PANEL) I gave him the wrong number. I don’t want him having my number. JUNIOR: Oh, absolutely not.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

