A brand new congressional candidate kicked off his campaign with an interview he’d surely love to forget.

In an interview with Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA on Tuesday, Kevin Lincoln — the Republican Mayor of Stockton, CA, who has just launched a bid to unseat Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA) — completely short-circuited while responding to a question about the just-passed defense bill in the House.

“The GOP-controlled House recently passed a defense bill with amendments that would restrict abortion for military members, ending diversity and inclusion programs — voted along party lines for that one,” KCRA anchor Mike Cherry told Lincoln. “Would you have voted lockstep with your party on that?”

A visibly-flustered Lincoln simply could not come up with an answer.

Well, listen, listen, I haven’t seen that, uh, just yet,” Lincoln said. “But the fact of the matter is…is that uh… we’re going to make sure that…”

Lincoln’s words trailed off, and he seemed to recognize the magnitude of his gaffe instantly.

“Wow,” Lincoln said.

‘No, no, that’s okay,” Cherry said — moving on to the next topic.

Watch above via KCRA. (Relevant portion of the clip begins at 2:10.)

