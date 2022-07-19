Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) used the Easter Bunny, among other exhibits, as he grilled Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on President Joe Biden’s mental fitness Tuesday.

During a routine hearing about infrastructure, Nehls demanded to know if Buttigieg and other members of Biden’s cabinet have discussed removing Biden from the Oval Office.

The Texas Republican reminded Buttigieg that he once said, “If our presidency is not in good shape, our country is not in good shape.”

If our presidency is not in good shape, our country is not in good shape. pic.twitter.com/LC2y3JxeTp — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 5, 2019

Nehls cited a number of Biden’s stumbles and gaffes, and demanded to know if the president’s cabinet has had talks about using the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office. He said:

The dishonest media began questioning President Trump’s mental state back in February of 2017, a month into his presidency. We now have President Biden in office for 18 months. Just recently, we now see the mainstream media questioning president Biden’s mental state, and for good reason.

Nehls presented evidence he said showed Biden is not mentally fit to run the country. He asked Buttigieg to read out loud a transcription of Biden stuttering during a speech, which went viral online among right-wing trolls.

One included a shot of Biden apparently being directed away from reporters by the Easter Bunny back in April.

“Sadly, he shakes hands with ghosts and imaginary people, he falls off bicycles, even at the White House Easter celebration, the Easter Bunny had to guide him back into his safe place,” Nehls said as a photo of Biden with the Easter Bunny was presented.

Nehls accused Biden of not being able to function without cue cards. He asked, “Sir, have you spoken with any other cabinet members about implementing the 25th amendment on President Biden?”

Buttigieg responded, “First of all, I’m glad to have a president who can ride a bicycle,” and said Biden is as “vigorous” a boss as he has ever had.

He added Nehls’ questions were “insulting.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN 3.

