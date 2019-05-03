Yup, that’s the right headline. Chris Cuomo had quite a time with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night when they held a pushup contest against each other on the Late Show.

The interview kicked off with a bang when Colbert called Cuomo out onto the stage and the CNN host ended up holding Colbert bridal style as soon as they were done shaking hands. The CBS host was “light as a feather,” according to Cuomo, and that might not be surprising since CNN viewers might be aware by now that CNN’s prime time anchor is in very good physical condition.

After talking to Cuomo about his “let’s get after it” mantra, his view on the political landscape, and his new-hosting style, Colbert asked Cuomo about his physical fitness and whether he has any chest hair. (Cuomo claimed he doesn’t.) Eventually, Colbert asked the CNN anchor how many push-ups he can do at once.

“As many as I need to,” Cuomo said. “And I really don’t feel like I need to” he added with a smile.

From there, Colbert decided to “get after it” and led Cuomo into a push-up competition. The two managed to sweet-talk each other as they got themselves ready, and they managed to keep up with each other at a a steady pace before Cuomo won out in the end.

The two continued to bro-out as they picked themselves up, and since Colbert was close enough to see (Cuomo was right on top of the comic, at one point), the CBS late night star shouted “He’s got hair on his chest!”

Oh the funny things that happen on late night TV.

Watch above, via CBS.

