The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah mocked the constantly evolving excuses being thrown out to defend President Donald Trump as more and more evidence emerges from the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, offered faux-sympathy for the president’s put-upon advocates.

“In the space of six weeks, the excuses have arranged from ‘It’s hearsay’ to ‘There was no quid pro quo,’ all the way to ‘There was quid pro quo, but who cares, Trump was just joking,’ t0 all the way to ‘The administration is too dumb to commit a crime,'” Noah noted. “We’re a week away from them pulling out the evil twin brother defense: ‘It wasn’t Donald. It was his evil twin, Ronald. Bad Ronald! How could you! How could you!'”

“You know what Republicans need?” Noah added. “Republicans needs one service to provide them with the best excuses, like a Blue Apron, but for lies. We decided to make them one.”

Cue blond spokeswoman flailing against a news anchor confronting her with inconvenient truths about Trump’s conduct.

“As a professional Trump defender, I used to struggle to stay on top to have the latest talking points,” she said in typical ad patter. “But those days are over, thanks to Trump Club.”

“Trump Club is a new subscription service that sends you the latest defenses for the president’s behavior,” she explained, “so you’ll always be prepared with the freshest and most convincing excuse, even if it’s a steaming pile of mindless dog shit.”

Cut to male talking head facing a barrage of press microphones, until his Trump Club talking points arrive.

“When the president asked China to meddle in the US Elections, he was joking,” the man claims, before pivoting to new excuses as each new Trump Club delivery is handed to him. “The president was not joking because China has as much right to vote for the president as Americans do. Actually, the real Chinese agent is Nancy Pelosi, because she is distracting — look, the fact is none of you can even prove China exists.”

“That’s true, I read that somewhere,” a befuddled reporter confides to another journalist.

“Thanks, Trump Club!”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

