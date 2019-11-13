Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah called out the House Republicans’ efforts to distract and derail the first day of impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump, stitching together a supercut of all their many questions ignoring the president’s conduct completely to instead focus solely on Hunter Biden.

“The Republicans also had their turn to question the witnesses about with Trump had done,” Noah pointed out. “It seemed like they were trying to solve a completely different case.”

Time and again, a The Daily Show clip highlighted GOP impeachment counsel Stephen Castor grilling the two diplomatic witnesses, State Dept. official for European Affairs George Kent and acting US Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, on various details about the former vice president’s son, about whom they had almost no knowledge.

“Also does Hunter Biden like flowers? Or do you think I could send mim a card? Are you friends with Hunter Biden?” Noah joked, affecting the persona of a middle-school girl harboring a deep crush.

“What the hell was this?” Noah then said, turning serious. “Here is the thing, man. If Republicans want to investigate Hunter Biden then investigate Hunter Biden. But that is not what this hearing is about. You are just making it about something else. Imagine if the cops showed up to your office to investigate a robbery and while they are dusting for prints you pop up, like ‘Hey, I know you guys are busy, but could you also figure out who has been stealing my yogurt every day?’ ‘That’s not the reason we’re here.’ ‘Well maybe it should be, okay?! That was Ukrainian yogurt!'”

“But the Republicans weren’t just trying to figure out Hunter Biden’s height, weight, and favorite color,” Noah joked. “When it was Congressman Jim Jordan turn to ask questions, his big argument was that none of this testimony should count because it was all a game of Telephone.

“Now there is one witness, one witness that they won’t bring in front of us. They won’t bring in front of the American people,” Jordan summarized, in a clip. “And that is the guy who started it all: the whistleblower.”

“I’d say to my colleague,” Democratic Rep. Peter Welch countered, in a clip taken from just moments alter. “I would be glad to have the person who started it all to come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

