At Super Bowl LVII, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined first responders, medical staff from both the Bills and the Chiefs, and hospital staff on the field as the crowd cheered and honored them.

It was a touching moment on Sunday when Hamlin, who collapsed on the field with a cardiac event and has been rapidly recovering over the course of the end of this season, exchanged warm handshakes, hugs, smiles, and heart hands on the field.

The crowd roared and cheered both the player and those who saved his life, and the reactions on social media were likewise swift and enthusiastic.

The pre-game show at Super Bowl LVII had a number of heartwarming moments that went viral, as well at least one not so warm one.

Watch the touching moment above, via Fox Sports and the NFL.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com