The Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation is holding its fourth day of hearings today for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Day One was almost entirely comprised of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee holding the hearings and that of Judge Barrett herself. Days two and three saw Barrett fielding questions from the committee, many of which gravitated around what her confirmation would mean for Roe v. Wade, the Affordable Care Act, and how should conduct herself with legal matters pertaining to the 2020 election. It isn’t clear what Day Four will entail beyond more speeches from the senators, but it’s possible there will be more questions from the committee since they’ll have to regain lost time from yesterday’s technical difficulties.

The hearing is underway just three weeks before the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which sets a contentious political backdrop as Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor.

While Republicans opened by defending Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs, predicting that to be an attack from their political rivals, Democrats instead focused on the Affordable Care Act, which could be in peril if Judge Barret joins the highest court and deems parts of “Obamacare” to be unconstitutional.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]