

The Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation is holding its third day of hearings today for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Day one was almost entirely comprised of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee holding the hearings and that of Judge Barrett herself. Day Two saw more senatorial posturing and Judge Barrett’s empty notebook. Who knows what day three will bring?

The hearing is underway just three weeks before the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which sets a contentious political backdrop as Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett as Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor.

While Republicans opened by defending Judge Barrett’s religious beliefs, predicting that to be an attack from their political rivals, Democrats instead focused on the Affordable Care Act, which could be in peril if Judge Barret joins the highest court and deems parts of “Obamacare” to be unconstitutional.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]