Anyone who has lost a loved one knows that a weird thing happens when people try to offer emotional support. The awkward discomfort is often broken by the intended recipient of emotional love and care who, oddly, ends up making the non-grieving individual feel more comfortable.

This dynamic was on display Rep. Debbie Dingell addressed controversial comments made by President Donald Trump on CNN New Day Thursday morning and opted not to “get into this tit for tat” by playing politics and instead took the high road.

Trump made what many saw as poorly thought joke about recently deceased John Dingell, suggesting that he wasn’t looking down from heaven but looking up from hell, before ostensibly criticizing his grieving widow for not supporting his administration’s policies after Trump took credit for lowering the flags.

After painfully watching Trump’s comments in real-time, which was difficult for any CNN viewer to see but far less challenging than the grieving widow, Dingell refused to hit back at President Trump’s comments.

“It’s time to put Politics aside on these kind of shots,” she said, adding “I try to be respectful of everybody. I’ve never taken a personal shot at this president. I think his family is off-limits.”

“I was very grateful. By the way, he — I didn’t call him. He called me to tell me he was lowering the flags. And that meant a lot. But John Dingell earned his burial at Arlington cemetery because he’s a World War II veteran. Longest-serving member in the Congress.”

When pressed by Alisyn Camerota (in a completely appropriate tone), Dingell refused to play to politics saying “I don’t want to get into this tit for tat.”

