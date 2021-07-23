WATCH: Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota Bizarrely Promote CNN’s Sitcom Special As They Have a Blast Butchering TV Theme Songs

CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota had an impromptu karaoke session Friday afternoon, as they didn’t just talk about their network’s upcoming special about television theme songs, but actually sang many of their favorites.

It was not great singing — and I write this with all the self-deprecation of someone who knows the limits of my own singing ability — but the two clearly had a blast.

“Over the past few months, our very own Don Lemon embarked on a grueling investigation trying to answer the pressing question, where have all the TV theme songs gone?” Camerota said, clearly tongue-in-cheek.

She asked Lemon what his favorite TV theme song was, and he replied The Brady Bunch.

“Could you hum a few bars?” asked Camerota.

“Are you kidding me?” he replied. “Don’t you know every word?”

“Here’s the story, of a lovely lady…” they both started singing.

Camerota cued up the theme to Maude and then The Jeffersons, complete with vocal accompaniment from her and Lemon.

When it was time for a commercial break, Camerota gently scolded Lemon to “pipe down,” and joked about wondering if they still had any viewers left before introducing a CNN Heroes segment.

After they came back on air, Camerota told viewers that she and Lemon had been singing theme songs for the “entire commercial break.”

In the final minutes of the show, the two covered Greatest American Hero, Welcome Back Kotter, and Gilligan’s Island.

“How do you follow that act?” Pamela Brown quipped as she kicked off CNN’s next hour, guest hosting for Jake Tapper on The Lead.

Watch the video clips above, via CNN.

