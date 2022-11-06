WATCH: Election Official Says He Wears Body Armor Everyday And Has Been Followed Home in Chilling ABC Report

A Colorado elections official revealed the steps he has had to take to prepare his workplace and protect himself from potential violence.

Josh Zygielbaum, the County Clerk and Recorder in Adams County, Colorado, explained to ABC News’ Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran some of the precautions he and his colleagues have taken on Sunday’s episode of This Week.

Zygielbaum took Moran on a tour around the office, pointing out changes and rearrangements. “Really trying to harden the office as a target as much as we could,” he said while showing the panic buttons now installed under each desk in the County Clerk’s office.

He then explained the steps he has taken to protect himself personally.

“I have had some incidents in the past where people have followed me back to my neighborhood,” he said, “that prompted me to start talking with the sheriff about personal safety. He recommended that I wear a ballistic vest whenever I feel necessary.”

Zygielbaum acknowledged, “I wear one pretty much every single day.”

Moran asked Zygielbaum, who himself is on the ballot for re-election as County Clerk, about the state of America given that he fears for his safety. He replied, “It says that you know, that our democracy isn’t as probably healthy as it should be right now.”

A voiceover in the segment directly connects this to former President Donald Trump. “Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the certified results in 2020,” Moran narrated, “let loose a toxic lie in America.”

Later, Moran does offer some hope, explaining, “Sometimes, the best medicine is transparency.” He points to Stephanie Ferris, another election worker who joined Zygielbaum at the county clerk’s office just after the 2020 election, as an example.

Ferris told Moran, “I am very proud of this job. I came to Adams County as a skeptic, because of what I had seen on the news and in the media and I was very rewarded, or very excited to find, that there are so many quality checks — almost redundancies that we do — to ensure the vote and to ensure the quality of the vote.”

Ferris added that she mostly questioned election security before working with election officials, pondering “how does that happen?” Since working in Zygielbaum’s office, she believes, “It’s almost an impossibility that those things could happen.”

The segment included some other examples of attacks election workers are receiving, including voice mails received by officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania. “Across the country, election officials are facing an unprecedented number of threats and potentially dangerous confrontations,” Moran said.

After the segment, Moran joined This Week host Martha Raddatz, explaining that the fear is “very real for poll workers” as well.

“In many places there are shortages of poll workers now because people don’t want to get involved,” he said. “These people, most of them are volunteers, retirees and that will mean longer lines in some places. In some places they may consolidate precincts and that means some people may not get to vote.”

He went on to explain that in certain communities, officials are getting help from wherever they can, including recruiting high school students and veterans as volunteers.

Watch above, via ABC.

