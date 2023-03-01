WATCH: FBI Director Chris Wray Says Covid ‘Most Likely’ Emerged From Lab, China Attempting to ‘Thwart’ Investigation

FBI Director Chris Wray revealed that the coronavirus “most likely” emerged from a “lab accident” in China.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Wray was asked for the FBI’s determination after two years of investigating the origins of Covid.

“The origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said. “The FBI has folks…who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like Covid. And the concerns that they’re in the wrong hands — some bad guys, a hostile nation-state a terrorist or criminal — the threats that those could pose. So here you’re talking about a potential leak from a Chinese government-controlled lab that killed millions of Americans and that’s precisely what that capability was designed for.”

Wray’s statement corroborates the Energy Department’s conclusion that the first outbreak of Covid “likely” stemmed from a lab leak. The Energy Department reached this assessment with “low confidence,” though it has prompted new deliberations about the credibility of the lab leak theory and the safety concerns surrounding Chinese laboratories.

Wray stated that “the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing.”

“That’s unfortunate for everybody,” he said.

