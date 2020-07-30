Moments after President Donald Trump suggested delaying the 2020 election due to concerns about mail-in voting, a Fox Business host gave credibility to the idea and argued for its merits.

On Thursday morning’s Varney & Co., Fox Business host Stuart Varney — during an interview with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) — posited that a mail-in vote would be a “mess.” The Wyoming senator flatly rejected the idea of an election delay, but Varney advanced an argument for putting off the vote.

“If we have mail-in-balloting the way it’s scheduled now, there is absolutely no way you will get an election result on election night, or even in the first few days,” he said. “That means confusion and endless challenges. That is a mess. What do you think? Delay the election?”

Barrasso reiterated his stance that the vote must take place on Nov. 3.

“No, we’re not going to delay the election Stuart,” the senator said. “We’re going to have the election completed, and voting completed, by election day.”

Varney resisted the senator’s comments, and proceeded to further bash the vote-by-mail process.

“You can’t start counting mail-in ballots until the day of the election,” he said. “And in some place, you can’t start counting until you’ve checked every mail-in ballot for the right postmark. It’s a mess, senator!”

Barrasso — a noted conservative — held firm that a delay is complete non-starter.

“We may not know, on election night, the balance of the House of Representatives, or the Senate, or the presidency,” Barrasso said. “But we will not delay the election.”

According to federal law, Trump cannot unilaterally delay the election. His mere suggestion of the idea has been almost-universally panned Thursday morning.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

