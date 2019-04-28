WATCH: Fox Dumps Tree of Life Synagogue Member in Mid-Sentence as He Blames Trump for Rise in Anti-Semitism

Fox News anchor Jon Scott dumped a guest in mid-sentence just seconds after asking him “Why the rise in anti-Semitism?” and just as the guest, a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue that was the site of a terrorist mass murder in October, was going in on Trump’s recent defense of his remarks on Charlottesville.

On Fox Report with Jon Scott this weekend, Scott was interviewing Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin, about the then-unfolding shooting at a synagogue in California. Less than seventy seconds into their interview, Rubin was abruptly dumped for a Salonpas commercial.

Scott began by asking Rubin about the “terrible memories” that this latest shooting must evoke, and Rubin told Scott that “it’s very troubling that, six months after the Tree of Life shooting in my hometown of Pittsburgh… that the lessons have not yet been learned, and that the political rhetoric is rough, and that individual lone actors, gunmen believe they have license to kill, and they should be stopped.”

“Why the rise in anti-Semitism, do you think?” Scott asked.

“We’ve seen a spike, quite frankly, since the election of President Trump,” Rubin said. “and we have seen that largely because there has been a sort of a freedom to say what one wants in public.”

“‘Jews will not replace us’ was the chant in Charlottesville in August 2017,” Rubin continued,” and just the other day the president essentially said that they were fair, and those are the words we have to watch from,” Rubin said.

As soon as Rubin mentioned Trump’s recent defense of his Charlottesville comments, Scott could be heard trying to interrupt, saying “Joel, Joel,” before Rubin was finally cut off by the commercial.

There were three and-a-half minutes left in the hour, and when Scott returned, he did not explain the cutaway. It is possible the 30-plus-year broadcasting veteran just blew the timing of the interview that started only moments before, or that he simply blew the toss to the commercial. But it’s also possible he dumped Rubin because of where he was going with his commentary.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News Channel, and you decide.

