On Monday, Fox & Friends went all out as they gushed over President Donald Trump’s visit to North Korea over the weekend.

As the curvy couch covered Trump’s surprise meet-up with Kim Jong Un at the Korean DMZ, the show immediately cranked up the fawning to 11 by playing DJ Khaled‘s celebratory hip-hop anthem, “All I Do is Win.”

“​Was this the music blasting ​at the ​DMZ?” Brian Kilmeade asked.

“Yes it was,” Ainsley Earhardt answered. She proceeded to call it a “huge win” for Trump as she remarked on how no sitting president has ever visited the country before.

“Listen, if any other president would have done it – let’s say it was Barack Obama – people would have called it ​​courageous​, ​the greatest feat of the 21st century,” said Griff Jenkins. “​But yet, that’s not what ​all the critics are saying.”

“​Right,” Kilmeade said, “and the thing is, we don’t know​ how this is going to play out.”

The conversation continued with the hosts talking about Trump’s “unorthodox” style of political operating, and also the importance of continuing negotiations with North Korea after the setbacks from Trump and Kim’s last summit. They didn’t say much though about Trump’s questionable claim that Obama ever sought a meeting with Kim, nor the president talking about the “chemistry” he has with the man who runs a government that killed Otto Warmbier and commits crimes against humanity every day.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com