WATCH: Fox & Friends Comes to a Screeching Halt as Brian Kilmeade Googles Something

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt.

At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.

Okay, it technically wasn’t complete dead air, but no one wants to watch someone google something, unless perhaps you are a massive Kilmeade fan, and his looking something up on an iPad is your way of having a good time. (Weird kink, but do you!)

As Kilmeade struggled to find the answer to the question of how Champagne got its name, co-host Steve Doocy stepped in to save the day (as is his wont), and first came up with a plausibly fun story that when settlers arrived at the place, they celebrated with champagne!

Then as Kilmeade’s searching continued for an unreasonably long time — television seconds are like the opposite of dog years — each one feels like seven — Doocy joked “Okay…you don’t get this on the other channels, folks.”

The true origins of the name were never discovered, though some credit is due to Kilmeade for citing a somewhat obscure Bob Dylan track inspired by the town’s name.

Watch above via Fox News.

