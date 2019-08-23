Morning editors for websites that cover media and politics caught a nice break on a slow August Friday morning when Judge Jeanine Pirro’s appearance on Fox & Friends neatly coincided with news that competitive cable news outlet CNN had hired former FBI senior staffer (and alleged Deep State conspiratorial villain) Andrew McCabe as a contributor.

As Pirro opened her visit to promote her new unironically titled book Radicals, Resistance and Revenge, host Steve Doocy cited CNN’s Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy, who had just tweeted news that CNN is employing McCabe as a contributor.

The immediate reaction from the curvy couch set? Laughter. And not good-natured laughter, more the sort of mocking laughter one would expect from the misunderstood and be-vested Simpson’s bully Nelson Muntz.

What followed was predictable shaming and mockery of an individual that has been a programming trademark of right-of-center opinion programs like Fox & Friends.

