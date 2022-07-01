WATCH: Fox & Friends Summer Concert Performer Shouts Out ‘All the Women Fighting for Their Rights!’

Lindsey Ell is a country-pop singer who helped Fox & Friends kick off the July 4th holiday weekend performing as part of the American Summer Concert series.

She was a curious booking, and not just because she’s Canadian (what the hell, Fox & Friends?!) but also because she appeared to go a bit rogue politically before performing for the conservative opinion morning show.

“Thank you so much Fox & Friends!” she opened after being introduced by the Fox & Friends hosts and resident meat smokers, adding “This song goes out to all the women fighting for rights!”

She did not mention the controversial Supreme Court ruling from exactly a week ago that overturned the landmark reproductive rights ruling Roe v. Wade, but in the event that was lost on viewers, Ell’s drummer was donning an RBG shirt, which honors the legacy of former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in 2020.

Other than that, the performance was rather uneventful and the song was kind of meh.

But bold move Ell!

Watch above via Fox News.

