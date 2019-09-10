Fox & Friends set up Marianne Williamson multiple times on Tuesday to take shots at her fellow Democrats, namely Joe Biden but their success was limited when she didn’t play ball as they might’ve expected her to.

Williamson was asked at first about how her life has changed since entering politics, and she answered that “it is tough out here…I feel that I’ve learned the system is even more corrupt than I knew and people are even more wonderful than I hoped.”

This prompted guest host Lisa Boothe to ask Williamson about her recent comments to The New Yorker, where she said “I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this.”

“I meant that I have seen on the left as on the right there are too many people who do not recognize how important honorable debate is in a democracy,” Williamson explained. “You can disagree with somebody’s opinion but that doesn’t mean you should be shutting them down or lying about them or misrepresenting their views.”

Boothe tried again by asking “Do you feel abandoned by your party?”

“No I don’t feel abandoned by my party,” Williamson answered. “I’m a passionate Democrat. If you have a problem in the family don’t come out and talk about it outside the family. I will not come on Fox and badmouth [the Left].”

Williamson has drawn public attention through her unconventional sociopolitical platforms, but she also attracted interest lately with her objections to certain perspectives among Democrats. Beyond her New Yorker comments, Williamson recently bashed the left’s “condescending” attitude toward prayer after being criticized for a recent tweet about Hurricane Dorian.

Even though Williamson objected to the Democratic National Committee’s process for narrowing down their political candidates, she acknowledged that “I signed up for this. I am playing by the rules.” As she elaborated on her various positions, Williamson demurred on whether any particular party was responsible for the country’s political polarization, she was eventually asked if Joe Biden is “a good candidate” to defeat President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to make sure he does,” Williamson said. “I am 100% committed to Democrats winning…My hope for Joe Biden and for all the other candidates is they can show up as the best they can in this process. Democracy is best served by giving the most who they are and what they believe. That is when America wins, so I wish him well. I wish all the candidates well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

