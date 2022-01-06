One year after the violent and deadly attack on the Capitol Building, somber reflection will be a programming staple for many news media outlets. Viewers of Fox News, however, will likely see the most damning criticism of that day because of a paid advertisement from the Republican Accountability Project.

The 30-second spot ran in the first hour of Fox & Friends, in which the only other mention of the events of January 6th was left to a brief news report on President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris plans to mark the one year anniversary with speeches on Capitol Hill, and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s pledge to pursue and prosecute the bad actors involved in that attack.

For those keeping track, that update lasted 26 seconds, shorter than the supercut of leading Republican members of Congress — like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham — each condemning the attack on the capitol building and blaming former President Donald Trump for his role.

The ad is running nationally across all three cable news networks and is underwritten by a group led by Bill Kristol which is an organization aimed at holding GOP lawmakers accountable for spreading misinformation and the events of Jan. 6.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com