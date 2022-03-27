Fox News’ John Roberts cornered Rick Scott (R) when the Florida senator tried to write-off the controversy of his policy ideas as “Democrat talking points.”

Roberts interviewed Scott on Fox News Sunday and brought up Scott’s 11-step ‘Rescue America‘ plan. Roberts noted that Scott’s proposal calls for all Americans to pay income tax, and included this provision: “All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

As Roberts read directly from Scott’s plan directly, he noted that this proposal could lead to Social Security and Medicare getting shuttered in 5 years.

“Why would you propose something like that in an election year?” Roberts asked.

“That’s, of course, the Democrat talking points,” Scott began, but Roberts cut him off.

“No, it’s in the plan! It’s in the plan!”

“Hang on, Senator,” Roberts continued. “It’s not a Democratic talking point. It’s in the plan.”

Scott went on to claim, “No one that I know of wants to sunset Medicare or Social Security. But what we’re doing is we don’t even talk about it.” He asserted that the plan was about re-organizing such programs because “we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs.”

Scott’s defensiveness comes after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) shot down his vision for the GOP agenda.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” McConnell said earlier in the month. “That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda.”

Watch above, via Fox News Channel.

