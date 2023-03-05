WATCH: Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Releases Touching Montage of His Recovery From Ukraine Bomb Blast

As Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall prepares to release his upcoming memoir, he put out an emotionally-powerful reel showing the extent of his recovery from the war injuries that nearly killed him in Ukraine.

Nearly a year ago, Hall was reporting outside of Kyiv when he was hit by Russian bomb strike in the early days of their military invasion into Ukraine. The attack killed two other journalists, and Hall’s injuries resulted in him being blinded in one eye, losing the use of one of his hands, and losing part of his leg.

On Saturday, Hall posted a montage on Instagram set to “Send Me on My Way” by Rusted Root. The video shows Hall being evacuated from Ukraine with severe wounds, his time in the hospital, the various stages of his recovery, and the point when Hall was well enough again to swing a golf club at a driving range.

Hall’s recovery has been a recurring media interest story since the war in Ukraine began. March 14th is when he was injured last year, but this year, it will be the release date for “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home.”

From the memoir’s description on Amazon:

This is the story of how he survived—a story that continues to this day. For the first time, Hall shares his experience in full—from his ground-level view of the war to his dramatic rescue to his arduous, and ongoing, recovery. Going inside the events that have permanently transformed him, Hall recalls his time at the front lines of our world’s conflicts, exploring how his struggle to step away from war reporting led him back one perilous last time. Featuring nail-biting accounts from the many people across multiple countries who banded together to get him to safety, Hall offers a stunning look at complex teamwork and heartfelt perseverance that turned his life into a mission. Through it all, Hall’s spirit has remained undaunted, buoyed by that remarkable corps of people from around the world whose collective determination ensured his survival. Evocative, harrowing, and deeply moving, Saved is a powerful memoir of family and friends, of life and healing, and of how to respond when you are tested in ways you never thought possible.

Watch above.

