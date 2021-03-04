Fox News guest Maj Toure, the founder of “Black Guns Matter,” referred to Covid-19 as a “hoax” and peddled anti-vaccine rhetoric on Fox News Primetime, but got zero pushback for those comments from the show’s anchor, Lawrence Jones.

Jones was interviewing Toure about a tweet by liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, in which he suggested that the Covid-19 vaccines should be withheld from Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced he was lifting the state’s mask mandates and business restrictions.

“First of all,” Toure began, “Michael Moore is a weirdo” — an opinion that seemed to be shared by many, many critics on Twitter. “He’s a weirdo and he’s wrong.”

America had been dealing with the pandemic for a year, Toure added, praising Texas and Mississippi for ending their Covid restrictions, Florida for hosting last week’s CPAC event, and Fox Nation for sponsoring it.

“So, Maj, I gotta ask you this,” Jones said, “There are some people that are not against wearing masks. They are not against staying at home. But what the governor is saying — he’s not telling people not to wear a mask. He’s saying, if you don’t want to, you don’t have to. If you want your business to flourish, then you can open it up. If you want to keep it closed, then you can do that as well. It seems like a pretty simple idea.”

“It’s called freedom,” Toure replied. “Listen, to the people that have family members that are immunocompromised, I’m not even talking, you know, about the Covid —” [Toure feigned coughing] “— hoax. I mean, the Covid thing. I’m not talking about that.”

“I’m talking about if you just have a cold,” he continued. “Obviously, you should segregate yourself from people when you’re not healthy. Duh. You make a decision as an adult, okay? We are past the point and obviously the people of Texas are past the point of pretending like government knows better or is attempting to force people into doing something.”

Wearing a mask or not, Toure argued, was a decision that people should make for themselves. Michael Moore “has other health issues to worry about instead of telling Americans what they should do,” he added, so, “if you want to wear a mask, absolutely, we support you, if you don’t want to, absolutely, we support you. You’re gonna be in charge of your own health.”

“What about the whole media reaction?” Jones asked, moving on without noting or pushing back on Toure’s absurdly false “hoax” claim. “In the Trump era, it was like, ‘let’s be civil,'” but Moore was essentially saying “if you don’t agree with me, you shouldn’t have the vaccine.”

“Why is there no reaction to this?” Jones continued. “If someone on the right says something like that, you’re done.”

“Right, you’re done,” Toure agreed. “It’s foolishness. Everybody would be called a Nazi. It’s goofy. The reality is, it’s like strong arming and bully tactics. If you don’t like this, we’re not giving you this.”

Toure then indirectly criticized the Covid vaccines as a choice, and described them as working via an “RNA-changing envelope.”

“The reality is, vaccines are a choice. If you choose to put that in your body, that RNA-changing envelope, cool. You’re free to do that. The great people of Texas will decide,” Toure said.

Toure concluded his remarks saying that the “anger” from the “tolerant left” was because people were refusing to be “a complicit sheep” or “obedient.”

“These strong arm tactics and telling somebody, if you’re vulnerable and you really need the vaccine, we won’t give it to you,” he continued. “That’s the ‘tolerant left.’ It’s par for the course for them. I’m not surprised.”

Jones did not correct, challenge, or otherwise respond to Toure’s comments calling Covid a “hoax” or criticizing the vaccines. Mediaite reached out to Fox News for comment but did not receive a reply.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

