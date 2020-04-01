Fox News’ John Roberts grilled Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing with serious questions about the troubles facing uninsured Americans as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“There are a lot of people who are worried about getting sick and do they end up in a hospital, people who are uninsured and will they be crushed by medical bills,” Roberts said. “You were considering last month… reopening the healthcare.gov exchanges. There has been a deterimination not to do that. Could you tell us what the rationale was behind that decision? And what would you have as an alternative?”

President Donald Trump ceded the floor to Vice President Mike Pence, who said, “The president has made a priority from the outset of our task force work to make sure every American knows that they can have the coronavirus and they don’t have to worry about the cost. We were very inspired as well, because of the president’s engagement with the leading health insurance companies in the country, that now, so far, two of the not only willing to waive co-pays on testing, testing is fully covered because of the bill the president signed for every American.”

Roberts again asked, “There will be people who get sick before any of these mitigation efforts are put into place. And without opening the health care exchanges, where can they find insurance? People who aren’t insured by these companies that are covering the cost of the copay. Where can people go now to get health insurance if they get sick — before they get sick?”

Pence said that “all across America we have Medicaid for underprivileged Americans” and again he said that what health insurance companies are doing to help people is “inspiring.”

“That’s for people who already have insurance,” Roberts pointed out.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

