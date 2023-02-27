WATCH: Fox News’s Steve Hilton Curiously Adds a Laugh Track to His Mockery of Jill Biden

The producers of Fox News’s Sunday night program Next Revolution Steve Hilton made a curious decision with this weekend’s show: they appeared to have added canned laughter during at least one segment in which he ridiculed First Lady Jill Biden’s praising of her husband, President Joe Biden.

Yes, during the commentary embedded above, there is the sort of laugh track one was used to hearing while watching old episodes of The Love Boat as a means to cue viewers as to what’s intended to be “ha-ha” funny, and not “strange” funny.

While host Steve Hilton mentioned his “audience” a handful of times throughout his show, it largely concerned viewers chiming in via social media, there were no shots of any audience members in-studio audience, strongly suggesting the sound of laughter was added in post-production because, well, who knows what they were thinking?

Perhaps Hilton sees himself more as a comedic performer and is trying to glom on to the wild success of Fox News host Greg Gutfeld? Who knows? Mediaite has reached out to Fox News and will update the post if we hear back.

Watch above via Fox News (h/t Acyn)

