WATCH: Fox Weather Reporter Carries Woman Out of Her Car to Safety in Dramatic Rescue from Dallas Flooding

A Fox Weather reporter jumped into action on Monday morning after seeing a woman’s car submerged in water during the flood in Dallas, Texas.

Reporter Robert Ray was covering the flooding when a woman drove her car into a flooded street, covering most of her car in water. Ray can be seen on camera first trying to push the vehicle to higher ground and then pulling the woman from the window of the car.

Ray said he was preparing for a live report when he saw the woman’s car “floating.”

“She literally, as I was standing here setting up for the shot, guys, pulled in and didn’t realize it. The next thing you know, her car was floating. So, I went out there and tried to push her vehicle as best I could,” he said.

The driver said she initially thought her life was in danger.

“I thought I was dying,” the woman told Ray in a brief interview afterwards. “I thought I was going to die. I thought I was going to drown.”

She said she drives the road every day to get her daughter and she did not see the floodwaters that morning. Dallas has received approximately 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Ray reported that the city is attempting to use pumps to mitigate some of the flooding.

Major flash flooding and water rescues have been reported in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings have been issued across the region as up to 8 inches of rain has fallen in just a few hours. #TXwx https://t.co/XNEZKyiUZL — FOX Weather (@foxweather) August 22, 2022

“People are in harm’s way. This is a prime example, guys, of what water and flash flooding can do. My goodness. My heart is ‘boom, boom, boom’ right now. What a morning here in Dallas,” he said during his report.

Reporter Shannon Murray tweeted there was another car submerged just ahead of the one Ray jumped into action to help, and Ray himself tweeted footage of other car accidents that have occurred as a result of the heavy rainfall in Dallas.

We pulled up to get video of the flooding in downtown Dallas and moments later, @foxweather’s @RobertRayWx had to rescue this woman from her vehicle. She is safe. There’s another vehicle completely submerged just ahead of hers. pic.twitter.com/gP6W4jXSJs — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) August 22, 2022

Over 8 inches of rain in the past 12 hours across many areas of #Dallas creating flash flooding aftermaths like this . pic.twitter.com/v3UuRgFjZL — Robert Ray (@RobertRayWx) August 22, 2022

