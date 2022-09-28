Reporting live from a Hurricane is remarkably challenging work. Not only is it potentially super dangerous, but the performative nature of television, combined with the desire to implore viewers to take the situation seriously, can sometimes lead to on-air moments where …well, the math doesn’t quite add up.

Take, for example, Fox Weather’s Robert Ray, reporting on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning from Fort Myers, Florida, just hours before category 4 Hurricane Ian is set for landfall.

Ray is a well-respected multimedia weather reporter and apparently drew the short straw in terms of the live hurricane assignment. As the studio hosts warned of the impending doom (from the comfort of a New York studio), Ray was left to pick up the tonal coverage but had little weather evidence to show for it, so directed his cameraman to capture a gently swaying set of palm trees above some gently-dampened sidewalks below.

Weather situations such as the one that Ray was reporting from are dangerous. As he correctly reported, the rising water of the impending surge could take lives, so he needs to leave the area from which he is reporting shortly.

However, the storm hadn’t hit yet, and the over-the-top, and yes, performative, nature of his report seems a perfect microcosm of how cable news focuses on extremes over reality in a manner that is often absurd and even bad for our nation’s discourse.

Stay safe, Florida.

Watch above via Fox News.

