Fox News’ Harris Faulkner rained on Kellyanne Conway’s parade on Monday by bringing up the news that the stock market is in the middle of a nosedive.

Conway joined Faulkner for a broad range interview where she began by taking shots at the Democrats seeking the nomination to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Eventually, the White House adviser worked in her gushing praise of Trump by touting him for “presiding over the most successful, robust economy of all time.”

At that point, Faulkner pivoted to the news that the Dow Jones has fallen sharply on Monday — dropping by more than 1,000 points shortly after 1:00 p.m — amid fears that the coronavirus is spreading beyond China.

“I often don’t do this because we usually get into the politics, but I want to set that aside because the Dow now has just hit a point at this day where it is down by more than 1,000 points,” Faulkner remarked. “We are told by our neighbors here in the building, Fox Business, that this is putting some weight and pressure on investors right now. What is the White House currently doing?”

Conway abandoned her attack on Democrats in order to answer the question and say Trump took “decisive action” by restricting between China and the U.S. and offering other forms of assistance. She also attributed the market plunge to the new number of coronavirus cases reported outside of Asia.

“This president will continue to work on that,” Conway said. “The president himself has been so fully engaged on the issue from the beginning…The safety and security and health of our people is the number one priority and the president has delivered on that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

