Fox News’ Howard Kurtz felt pity for White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — given the rough week she had fielding questions about President Joe Biden’s classified documents.

Kurtz spoke with Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy on Sunday’s edition of MediaBuzz — where the conversation largely celebrated Doocy’s intense questioning of the Biden administration in recent days, following after the discovery of classified documents in the president’s home and former office.

Kurtz referenced Doocy’s question to Biden in which he goaded the president into saying that he kept some of the documents in the same garage where he keeps his classic Stingray Corvette. That moment led to a great deal of scrutiny for Biden in following days.

“You made that 1967 Stingray even more famous,” said Kurtz with a laugh from Doocy.

The two moved on to how Doocy [and other reporters] peppered Jean-Pierre with queries, to the point where she did not take questions from Fox News at Friday’s briefing.

Kurtz then shifted his focus to Thursday’s briefing — calling it “painful to watch” Jean-Pierre be interrogated by reporters. Kurtz noted that Jean-Pierre kept trying to deflect questions toward the Justice Department and the White House Counsel’s office despite knowing they wouldn’t offer any further comment than she could.

“I felt some sympathy for her,” Kurtz said. “Because they’re sending her out, but they’re not letting her go beyond anything that the president’s already said.”

