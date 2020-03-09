Outnumbered hosts Jessica Tarlov and Kennedy clashed over those questioning the mental acuity of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

As the Fox News show debated whether Biden will win the Michigan primary, Kennedy noted that the Bernie Sanders campaign has started to take aim at Biden over his stamina. When Tarlov disputed the idea that Biden can’t rally progressive Democrats, she criticized “the MAGA folks and Bernie Sanders camps” for “unifying and saying Joe Biden has dementia.”

After Tarlov compared the Biden criticism to coverage of Hillary Clinton’s health during the 2016 election, Kennedy interjected to say, “You worried about Joe Biden’s mental faculties on this show. A lot of people, Democrats, openly have talked about [how] they’re worried…”

Tarlov pushed back by saying Biden has released more medical records than Sanders, and that it’s “so reckless and irresponsible” for people to suggest that Biden’s gaffes are proof of his “dementia.”

“When Joe Biden assumes the presidency and his physician goes out for the first time,” Kennedy countered, “do you think the press is going to hector that physician the way they did President Trump’s physician?”

Tarlov asked whether Kennedy was referring to Trump’s “crackpot” doctor, Harold Bornstein, or former White House physician Ronny Jackson. Harris Faulkner declared the segment “done,” but Tarlov continued to say, “I have never been a person to question President Trump’s mental or physical fitness. I think it is reckless to do that. I’ve said that he says crazy things…”

When Kennedy asked Tarlov “you sure” about that, Tarlov shot back with the challenge: “Yeah, I am sure, Kennedy. You find the tape and send it to me.”

Throughout the 2020 election, multiple Fox News commentators have questioned Biden’s mental condition. Howard Kurtz admonished some of his colleagues who partook in this commentary on Sunday, though Sean Hannity rejected the “lectures” from the MediaBuzz host.

