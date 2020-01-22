On the next episode of The Conways…

George goes on CNN to analyze the start of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial with Jake Tapper, but only after a pre-show agreement that they will not discuss his wife Kellyanne.

But when Tapper lets his viewers know that he agreed not to bring up the sensitive nature of their unique marital situation, George is temporarily rendered speechless, in a manner that gets picked up by media watchdog blogs such as Mediaite.

Does this spell the end for George and Kellyanne’s relationship? Or is this the sort of internecine drama that keeps the passion alive in their marriage, as “spoofed” during a recent episode of Saturday Night Live?

Tune in next week to find out!

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]