WATCH: GOP House Candidate Tells Fox News Virginia Dems Are Proposing a Bill to ‘Jail Parents’ for ‘Not Conforming to Woke Culture Ideologies’

Republican Congressional candidate Yesli Vega fumed that Democrats are concocting plans to “jail parents” if they refuse to conform to “woke culture.”

Vega, who recently came into controversy by doubting that rape can result in pregnancy, joined Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss the leading issues for voters heading into the midterm elections. During her appearance, Vega accused Democrats of “raging war against parents,” and she presented the basis for her argument:

You have liberal Democrats here in the commonwealth proposing legislation that is going to jail parents — listen to this — for not conforming to woke cultural ideologies. This is insane, and it’s going to stop in two days when we flip the 7th district.

Vega was presumably referring to a recent proposal from Virginia state delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D), who said she would introduce a bill to charge parents with misdemeanor or felonies if they refuse to affirm the sexual orientation and gender identity of their children. The bill would facilitate this by broadening the state’s definition of child abuse, and the Washington Examiner reports that the bill could force parents to lose custody of their kids if they fail to comply.

Guzman explained that her bill was a reaction to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) recent move to have parents exercise control over their children’s gender identity, including how or whether it will be accommodated at schools. She has defended the proposal amid uproar from conservatives and parents rights activists, and Virginia Democrats have said they will not introduce the bill.

