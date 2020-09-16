WATCH: GOP Senator Confronted on CNN With Viral Clip of Trump Denying Climate Science, Admits ‘Climate Change is Real. It is Happening’

A Republican senator — who chairs the Committee on Environment and Public Works — was confronted on CNN with the viral clip of President Donald Trump denying climate science.

Appearing on CNN Newsroom Wednesday, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) was questioned about the widely panned comments from the president by anchor Jim Sciutto — who played the clip of Trump’s remarks.

“It’ll start getting cooler,” Trump said Monday at a roundtable in California, after a state official urged the president to take climate change seriously. “You just watch.

“I wish science agreed with you,” said the official — California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

“I don’t think science knows, actually,” Trump replied.

Sciutto quizzed Barrasso on the president’s claim — which runs counter to all available scientific data.

“Is there evidence that the Earth will suddenly cool again?”

Barrasso admitted that Trump’s climate changge stance lacks any standing in fact.

“To me, climate change is real,” Barrasso said. “It is happening. Man is contributing to it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

