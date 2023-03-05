WATCH: GOP Senator Hedges on Supporting Trump Even If He’s Indicted in the Middle of His 2024 Campaign

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) hesitated when asked if he would support Donald Trump’s new campaign for the White House, even if the former president winds up getting indicted midway.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviewed Sullivan on Sunday for This Week, and he pointed out how Trump seems to have re-established his grip on the Republican Party. At the same time, Stephanopoulos noted that Trump remains under “serious criminal investigations” pertaining to the Stormy Daniels hush money payments, his mishandling of classified documents, and his conduct building up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

From there, Stephanopoulos rolled footage of Trump telling reporters he won’t drop out of the 2024 race even if charges are brought against him. Thus, Sullivan was asked, “what’s it going to mean for the Republican Party if Donald Trump insists on running even if indicted?”

“Well, look, that’s a hypothetical, right? We’ll see if that plays out,” Sullivan responded. His digression continued as Sullivan welcomed other Republican Party candidates into the 2024 race.

“I think having a good, competitive primary with a new generation of Republicans is healthy for our party, it’s healthy for the country, and I plan on supporting the nominee who wins the Republican nomination,” Sullivan said.

Stephanopoulos then returned to his original question: “So you’ll support Donald Trump if he’s the nominee, even if he’s indicted?”

“That’s a huge hypothetical right now on the indictment issue,” Sullivan repeated. “But right now, my plan is to support who becomes the nominee.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com