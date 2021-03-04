Ah, the adventure of live television in our pandemic age. Republican strategist Liz Mair became the latest to have her TV hit interrupted by a child or pet when her cat suddenly had a violent coughing spell while she was part of a Newsmax panel discussing the sexual harassment accusations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Cuomo has “a number of problems on this front,” began Mair, broadcasting from her home just before the feline interruption, “and one of them is that we have a very widely circulated — excuse me, my cat is having a coughing fit and I don’t know why.”

“We have a very widely circulated photo,” Mair attempted to continue as her fellow panelists grinned in amusement. “Live TV — what can you say?”

“We have a very widely circulated photo of him literally grabbing a woman and trying to kiss her and her looking absolutely terrified and very disturbed, and it’s obviously unwanted,” said Mair, saying that the idea that Cuomo could look at someone with that expression on her face and not understand her discomfort was inexplicable.

“And that’s the real fundamental problem here, is he can apologize as much as he wants, but it’s very hard to believe that he didn’t understand what he was doing at the time, and he did it anyway.”

Mediaite reached out to Mair for more information about the troublesome cat, who was adopted by Mair and her husband and originally named “Brian.” Mair explained, “Brian is a stupid name for a cat,” and as a nod to her husband’s love for Roman history, the cat was renamed Nero, after the Roman Emperor whose reign was infamous for scandalous extravagance and tyrannical oppression.

When asked how the cat was doing, Mair replied that he was doing fine, “but he is a very bad boy who eats tape off of Amazon boxes and then coughs it up. Much like Nero the Emperor, he makes bad life choices.”

